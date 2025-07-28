A sewing and knitting shop, which has served the dressmakers, knitters and stitchers of Newmarket for more than 20 years, is to close on Thursday.

Lorraine Carter has run haberdashers Bobb-In in New Cut for 23 years but has decided it’s time to retire.

Sixty-nine-year-old Lorraine, herself the daughter of a talented seamstress, said: “It is going to be hard and I am really going to miss it.”

Lorraine Carter who is retiring and will be closing her Bobb-In haberdashery shop in Newmarket's New Cut on Thursday

Lorraine’s mother was Jean Dyson, who had four daughters and was proud to have made all their wedding dresses and their bridesmaids’ gowns.

Her needlecraft skills were certainly inherited by Lorraine, whose sewing talents first came through when she was still at school when one of her intricate pieces of work was put up for display.

She had taken over the New Cut premises, formerly the bookmakers run by Cuth Suttle, almost by accident. “It had just started up as a haberdashery but unfortunately the owner died suddenly and my husband Tony and I decided to take it on.”

And since then Lorraine has had a loyal band of customers who see the shop as a veritable Aladdin’s cave selling just about everything they need for their sewing or knitting endeavours.

And judging by the numbers popping into the shop over the past week to stock up on supplies, being sold at much reduced rates, it’s not only Lorraine who is going to miss the business, it’s her customers.

“There is nothing else like it in town,” one said. “Whenever I come in I find something different. I really wish it wasn’t closing.”

And Lorraine is going to miss her customers who have supported her over the years. “They have been the backbone of the business and it’s all thanks to them that I am still here,” she said. “Starting up again after Covid was particularly difficult and I could not have done it without their loyalty.”

Now clearing stock, Lorraine has already donated materials to the Soham Guides and a school in Girton, near Cambridge, and is happy to give away knitting patterns to Newmarket Day Centre for their clients if it would like them.