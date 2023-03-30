The former headquarters of the Animal Health Trust just outside Newmarket has been sold.

The veterinary and scientific research charity was forced into liquidation in July 2020 after months of effort to try to secure future funding failed.

The former research and development campus at Kentford, which covers approximately 120 acres, went on the market through agent Bidwells just over a year ago with an asking price of £7.85 million.

Confirming the sale of the whole site, Bidwells partner James Wood said he could not name the buyer but said the site had been bought by a professional property investor who was highly experienced in the field.

“It was always going to be a challenging sale and I am very pleased to have sold it,” said Mr Wood.

“The new owner will take possession next month I think it will be a good result for the area and for Kentford.”

The property was being sold on behalf of the receivers.