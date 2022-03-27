Being the best at losing wouldn’t normally help you to scoop an award, but a woman from Mildenhall has done just that.

Anna Storey has lost a life-changing eight stones in weight to take the title, which is awarded to the Slimming World member who has lost the most weight.

Anna joined the Beck Row group, which is run by Terri Cullern, three years ago when, because of her weight, she said she felt as if she was just existing and not living.

"My weight impacted on so many aspects of my life, from struggling to find clothes, that I liked, to fit to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling tired and out of breath,” she said.

“Before I lost the weight I was just existing, now I’m full of life and can do so much more.”

And now she is able to enjoy long walks and running.

“I’m the fittest and happiest I’ve ever been,” she said, “and I’m looking forward to living every moment to the fullest now”.

She said she had been nervous before she attended her first group session as she had had no idea what to expect.

“I didn’t have to be worried though, everyone there was so friendly and made me feel so welcome, especially my consultant Terri, and after listening to people talk and share their experiences that week, I realised everyone there was in the same boat, they understood what it felt like to struggle with your weight and were all working together, and helping each other, to achieve the very thing I wanted to, to lose weight and keep it off for good.

“I have to say I was very relieved when I found out that my weight was confidential too as I’d had visions of having to tell everyone how much I weighed.”

Terri, who manages a team of nine consultants who run 13 Slimming World groups including two recently re-launched in Newmarket, said: “I feel so privileged to have played a part in Anna’s transformation.

“She has come so far, especially over the last year, which has been so challenging for many of us. And while so much has changed, Anna’s determination and motivation has remained the same and I couldn’t be more proud of everything she has achieved she is a real inspiration to the whole group”.

The Beck Row Slimming World group is held on Thursday at 5.30pm and 7pm and on Friday at 9am and 10.30am. To find out more call Terri on 07725761922.