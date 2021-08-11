Newmarket’s British Racing School has added an excellent rating to go alongside the outstanding it has already received from government inspectors.

A two-day inspection by the Independent Schools’ Inspectorate (ISI) last month said the Snailwell Road facility exceeded expectation.

“The school exceeds expectations for the quality of education. At the time of inspection, all standards for educational oversight were met and quality is excellent. The quality of the curriculum, teaching and learners’ achievements is excellent, students’ welfare, including Health and Safety is excellent and the effectiveness of governance, leadership and management is excellent,” said lead inspector Roger Pilgrim in his report.

British Racing School

Grant Harris, the school’s chief executive, said: “This is a wonderful result to go along side our Ofsted Outstanding and Apprenticeship Provider of Year awards.

“It is testament to the staff and reward for all their hard work keeping the school open throughout the pandemic, embracing the curriculum review and continuing to train and educate young people wanting a career in horseracing. They should be immensely proud of these awards.”

Established in 1983 the school’s aim is to provide a high standard of training to meet the needs of the racing industry and its pupils who it encourages to ride as professional jockeys. Graduates include top Godolphin riders William Buick and James Doyle and rising star Tom Marquand. At the time of the inspection the school had 241 students, the majority of who were girls.

It also has responsibility for delivering the industry’s jockey training and development programme and providing training courses for amateur and military riders, trainers, senior stable staff and racing secretaries.

The inspectors said the school could further improve on its excellent rating by ensuring that trainees with limited prior schooling were provided with additional support in English and mathematics.

But they said pupils’ attainment and progress was excellent with all of the apprentices over the past two years passing their end point assessment.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket