Newmarket’s branch of NatWest bank will close later this year.

The High Street bank which has been in the town for more than 40 years will shut its doors for the last time on September 29 with the branch in Sudbury closing the following day.

The closure means that since 2019 the town will have seen the closure of four of its High Street banks having already lost Santander, HSBC and most recently Barclays.

Newmarket's NatWest bank which is set to close in the autumn

A spokesman for Natwest, who confirmed the closure on Tuesday, said: "With the ease of mobile and online banking, fewer people are coming into the bank. This means we’ve had to make some tough choices about which can stay open. So, we want to make sure that we keep the branches people are using most.”

In Newmarket, Natwest said it has seen a decrease in 52 per cent of people using their branch since 2020.