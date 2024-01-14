Retailers in Newmarket are fighting back again a torrent of theft from their stores with help from an app launched by the Newmarket BID organisation.

The ShopSafe app is used to share information about thieves, bag snatchers, scammers and other anti-social behaviour in the town and is monitored closely by town ambassador Russell Bradnam, who is also licensed by the Security Industry Authority (SIA) and whose efforts responding to alerts had seen stolen goods returned to stores and thieves apprehended.

Shop owners are also linked by radio so they can warn each other when thieves are active.

Newmarket BID members have access to the Shopsafe app which is tackling a torrent of thieving in the town

“It is completely free and very easy to use,” said Russell.

“Anyone with it installed on their phone can check to find out whether there has been any trouble they need to be aware of and to view pictures and descriptions of individuals believed to be involved in it.

“They can also post anything they think other members need to know about and release it immediately to all of them.”

The app’s contents link to the town’s CCTV system and can be seen by Guineas Centre security staff. Suffolk Police are also aware of it.

Natalie Robinson, manager of Love Newmarket BID, said: “We have noticed a distinct spike in thefts from businesses in the town and abuse towards their staff in recent months, which will not be tolerated.

“The progress Russell has made with the engagement of businesses using the Shopsafe app and radios, and his role in communicating correct lines of crime reporting, has to be commended.

“The safety of our town's staff is incredibly important to me and I am currently looking at several schemes that should aid in this.

“We will also continue to work closely with the police to ensure they are fully aware of any challenges facing our businesses, plus complete a monthly town walk with them to engage with our shop owners and staff.'

“Our staff should feel safe coming to work each day in a retail environment. When they don’t, it has both an impact on them personally but also upon the business success as a whole.”

Over the past month the app had highlighted 14 cases of theft or attempted theft, the most recent on Sunday when Iceland and WH Smith were targeted by a pair of con artists who stole cash.

On the same day, a man was caught on security camera stealing Champagne from Majestic Wine.

On Tuesday, January 2, a woman wearing a long grey puffa-style coat with her hair dyed pink, cleared food and alcohol from shelves in the Marks and Spencer store at the BP garage in Bury Road.

The same woman is believed to have been responsible for another theft of food from the store last month

All business owners targeted by thieves are urged to report incidents to the police.

Russell can be contacted via the Newmarket BID office at Rookery House or on 07827853004 on how to get the app.