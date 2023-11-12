Appeal after police officer is taken to hospital in fail to stop collision

A female police officer was taken to hospital this morning after a vehicle, which failed to stop, collided with her in Newmarket.

The incident happened in The Avenue shortly after 2:45am this morning.

The female officer sustained injuries and was taken to hospital where her injuries are not described as life-changing or life-threatening.

The Avenue, Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

The vehicle involved is believed to be light in colour and to travelled from the direction of the High Street into The Avenue.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses in the area at the time or anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from three people seen on foot in the Avenue at the time, who are believed to be witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting CAD 47 of 12 November.