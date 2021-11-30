Appeal launched after catalytic converter theft in Newmarket
Published: 12:31, 30 November 2021
| Updated: 12:32, 30 November 2021
Police are appealing for information after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in a car park in The Rookery in the town.
The incident took place yesterday between 11.30am and 12.40pm yesterday.
An unknown offender(s) cut a catalytic converter and sensor from a Honda Jazz parked on the first floor of the multi-story car park.
Anyone with information about this crime are encouraged to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/67561/21