Appeal launched after catalytic converter theft in Newmarket

By Kirsty Barrott
-
kirsty.barrott@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:31, 30 November 2021
 | Updated: 12:32, 30 November 2021

Police are appealing for information after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in a car park in The Rookery in the town.

The incident took place yesterday between 11.30am and 12.40pm yesterday.

An unknown offender(s) cut a catalytic converter and sensor from a Honda Jazz parked on the first floor of the multi-story car park.

Police launch appeal after a catalytic converter was stolen from car in Newmarket.
Anyone with information about this crime are encouraged to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/67561/21

