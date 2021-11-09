Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Electrical tools stolen from van on Newmarket's Manderston Road

By Kirsty Barrott
Published: 15:31, 09 November 2021
 | Updated: 16:00, 09 November 2021

Police are appealing for information after tools were stolen from a van in Newmarket.

On Monday at about 7.20pm, two unknown men were seen breaking into a silver Ford Transit van on Manderston Road.

Several electrical tools were stolen from the vehicle.

Police are appealing for witnesses after electrical goods were stolen from a van parked on Manderston Road.
The men drove away in a black Audi Coupe or similar type vehicle.

