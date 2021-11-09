More news, no ads

Police are appealing for information after tools were stolen from a van in Newmarket.

On Monday at about 7.20pm, two unknown men were seen breaking into a silver Ford Transit van on Manderston Road.

Several electrical tools were stolen from the vehicle.

The men drove away in a black Audi Coupe or similar type vehicle.

The men drove away in a black Audi Coupe or similar type vehicle.

