Electrical tools stolen from van on Newmarket's Manderston Road
Published: 15:31, 09 November 2021
| Updated: 16:00, 09 November 2021
Police are appealing for information after tools were stolen from a van in Newmarket.
On Monday at about 7.20pm, two unknown men were seen breaking into a silver Ford Transit van on Manderston Road.
Several electrical tools were stolen from the vehicle.
The men drove away in a black Audi Coupe or similar type vehicle.
