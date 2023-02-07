Police want to find the owners of two dogs found by officers in a box in a vehicle in a suspected stolen goods incident.

Officers stopped a white Ford transit tipper van towing a caravan in Newmarket High Street last Saturday.

While talking to those inside, two dogs were spotted in a wooden box in the back of the bed of the transit tipper van.

Bramble and Bella were found in a box in a vehicle in Newmarket. Picture: Suffolk Police

Having scanned both dogs, both brown spaniels, for microchips one came back as stolen from Yorkshire, potentially from the Doncaster area.

The dogs, named Bramble and Bella, have been seized by police and two people arrested.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, as was a 22-year-old woman.

Both were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and they were released under investigation.

Police are appealing for help to identify the owner or owners of the dogs.

Anyone who has knowledge of the dogs or where they came from should contact Bury St Edmunds Police, quoting crime number 37/6966/23.