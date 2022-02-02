Plans to build one of the largest solar farms in Europe near Newmarket have moved a step forward.

The application for development consent, submitted by Sunnica, was accepted by the Inspectorate on behalf of the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, this week.

The farm, if built, would cover 2,800 acres of agricultural land near West Row, Mildenhall, Freckenham and Isleham, but is being opposed locally, including by Cllr Lance Stanbury, councillor for Mildenhall, who said: “I support the community campaign against the Sunnica development for many reasons.

One of the Sunnica sites

“It’s size and location, dangerous batteries the size of apartment blocks, two years of lorry traffic and the blighting of high quality farming land, to name a few.”

The period for representations to be made to the Planning Inspectorate will run between February 3 and March 17, allowing anyone who has an interest in or an objection to the project to be heard.

Those who wish to offer their views can visit https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk