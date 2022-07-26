Police are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary by three armed men in Exning.

The men jumped out of a grey BMW 3 Series after pulling up on the driveway of the house on Windmill Hill, before entry was gained to the property by forcing open the rear doors shortly before 1pm yesterday.

An untidy search was then carried out before the group were disturbed by the home owners returning and fled the property via the garden, making their way through a neighbouring garden before being picked up by the grey BMW and making a getaway.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the vicinity.

All three men were seen to be carrying poles or bats and it is not believed any property was stolen during the incident.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses, including anyone who was in the vicinity of Windmill Hill at the time of the incident and saw anything suspicious. Motorists who were driving in the area with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle are asked to review the footage for anything that may be of assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 47376/22.

Information can also be given via the police website or by calling 101.