Three men have been arrested on suspicion of theft after armed police were called to a car park in Newmarket.

The men were all in a white van parked in Rous Road car park at 11.50am when police, who were seeking the vehicle in relation to a metal theft from a property in Crowfield yesterday, located it.

Police believed there may have been a firearm in the vehicle and armed police arrived on the scene minutes later.

Armed police quickly arrived and made their way to the car park at the rear of TK Maxx

A search of the van led to a large amount of cabling being recovered, but no weapons were found.

The three men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft.