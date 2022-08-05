Newmarket car park at centre of armed police response as three men are arrested
Published: 15:10, 05 August 2022
| Updated: 15:44, 05 August 2022
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of theft after armed police were called to a car park in Newmarket.
The men were all in a white van parked in Rous Road car park at 11.50am when police, who were seeking the vehicle in relation to a metal theft from a property in Crowfield yesterday, located it.
Police believed there may have been a firearm in the vehicle and armed police arrived on the scene minutes later.
A search of the van led to a large amount of cabling being recovered, but no weapons were found.
The three men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft.