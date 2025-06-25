An arrest has been made and a man has been taken to hospital after he was shot in the chest with an air weapon.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 6.35am to Granary Road, Newmarket, following reports that a man had been shot in the chest inside a house.

At about 8.40am, a 56-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was also arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol, after failing a roadside breath test.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with injuries not considered life-changing or life-threatening.

The victim and suspect are believed to know each other so there is no wider threat to the public.

Police, the East of England Ambulance service and a volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) all attended the incident.

Anybody with information regarding the incident or who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage in the area are asked to contact police quoting CAD 56 of June 25.