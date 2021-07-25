An art exhibition has made a triumphant return to a local church, matching the hundreds of visitors and surpassing the healthy the sum of money raised at last summer’s event.

The Affordable Art Show at All Saints’ Church, in Gazeley, ran between 10am and 4pm on July 17 and 18, attracting art enthusiasts from far and wide.

The event, which was hosted with the sponsorship of local estate agent Pocock and Shaw, managed to raise almost £3,000 for the church through commission on art works sold, which was around double the amount raised last year, with visitor numbers matching the 600 of last summer.

Churchwarden Simon Gash, said: “We were fortunate with the two art exhibits we have hosted so far, because last year’s fell in between lockdowns and this year’s has arrived just as restrictions are lifting, so we had a good crowd.

“We’re hopeful we can now make it annual.”

The exhibition showcased works by professional artists such as Rod Bastable, ‘Mouse’ Cooper, Marcella Cooper, Helen Humphreys, Vince Johnson, Jacqui Jones, Mary Mattimoe, Michael Hunt, Frank Logan, and Chris Winch.

To find out about the exhibit or view some of the works of art that were displayed, visit www.gazeleychurch.org/events

