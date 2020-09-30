A Newmarket father and grandfather died as the result of an industrial disease after being exposed to asbestos.

Bill Evans, 64, of Paddocks Drive, died at his home on May 17 after battling mesothelioma for around three years, an inquest at Suffolk Coroner’s Court in Ipswich heard today.

He was diagnosed with the cancer in April 2017 after complaining to his GP, Dr Rupert Wace, at Orchard House, his chest felt tight.

The inquest heard that in the 1970s Mr Evans had worked as an apprentice plumber and heating engineer for Burwell-based John Hardiment Heating Ltd and it was there, the inquest heard, that he would have come into contact with asbestos as he was responsible for mixing asbestos paste.

He later moved to CI Caravans in Newmarket where he worked on the assembly line.

And it when he worked there, the inquest was told, that he was stationed just metres away from workers drilling asbestos-containing heat resistant boards. He was not wearing a mask.

Assistant coroner, Chris Long, concluded his death was as the result of an industrial disease.Picture by Mark Westley.

The inquest ruled the medical cause of death was mesothelioma and assistant coroner, Chris Long, concluded his death was as the result of an industrial disease.

