A man who was found unconscious in a Newmarket street remains in hospital more than three weeks since he was set upon in a late night attack.

The man, in his 50s, was found in the town's Park Lane in the early hours of August 22 with serious head injuries and was rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge.

He was taken into intensive care by doctors, where he was in a critical but stable condition, and Suffolk Police have today confirmed the man remains in hospital.

Detectives investigating the attack arrested two men on August 24, and the pair were later charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Nicholas Carter, 31, of Waterloo Close in Newmarket, and 28-year-old Joshua Durrant, of Barkways in Burwell, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on August 26, where they were accused of the attack.

Because of how serious the allegations are, magistrates sent the case to Ipswich Crown Court, and the pair are expected to appear before a judge later this month.

A 40-year-old man, who was also arrested in connection with the incident, was yesterday released and will face no further action.

