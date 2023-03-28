Horse racing enthusiasts have another chance to buy into the legacy of the late Julie Cecil, dubbed the Queen of Newmarket, when some of her personal items, including jewellery, goes under the hammer.

Mrs Cecil, who was the daughter of Royal trainer Sir Noel Murless and the first wife of training legend Sir Henry Cecil, died in April last year aged 80.

This is the second sale of her possessions, with some of her sporting art and memorabilia being sold in another auction on March 22 and 23.

Lot 645, a cased set of six Elizabeth II silver gilt goblets. Picture: Cheffins (63239880)

An Elizabeth II silver table cigar box. Picture: Cheffins (63240031)

One of the highlights due to go under the hammer is a cased set of six Elizabeth II silver gilt goblets engraved with the words Goodwood 1967 The Wills Mile Won by St Chad, from Julie Cecil's father Noel Murless' win with St Chad, ridden by George Moore. This is estimated to take between £500 and £700 at auction.

Other items include an Elizabeth II silver table cigar box engraved after Irvine's win at Newmarket in 1962, ridden by Lester Piggott and trained by Henry Cecil, as well as a pair of 20th century silver topped taxidermy horse's hooves and an early 20th century 9ct gold cup and cover, expected to sell for over £4,000.

There is also a large selection of Julie’s personal jewellery up for sale, including a Victorian stylized flower brooch and a pearl and diamond three stone ring.

A pair of 20th century silver topped taxidermy horse's hooves. Picture: Cheffins (63240128)

A total of 44 lots will be up for sale in the Cheffins Jewellery, Silver & Watches Sale on April 6.

Jonathan Law, director at Cheffins, said: "We are delighted to include a wonderful collection of silver and jewellery from Julie Cecil, who was the doyenne of the Newmarket horseracing scene for many years.

"It includes a collection of silver prizes from both her own and her father, Noel Murless."