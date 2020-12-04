A council is being asked to help fund the cost of a new fence at Newmarket’s New Cheveley Road allotment site because the existing one has been damaged by vandals.

Newmarket Town Council has been contacted by the site manager who reported the wire fence had been cut which had allowed trespassers to get on to the site.

The most recent incident last month was when two boys were found to be on one of the plots backing on to the nearby play area.

They caused damage to a number of the plots, including smashing glass in greenhouses, pulling up plants and breaking in and damaging a small shed. They later threw stones over the fence nearly hitting one of the children of one of the plot holders.

The incidents have been reported to Suffolk Police.

“This would not have happened if the fence had been maintained properly,” said the site manager.

At their meeting on Monday members of the council’s community and leisure services committee will consider a proposal from West Suffolk Council to jointly fund a replacement fence at an estimated cost of around £5,000.

