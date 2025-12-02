An authority could spend close to £1 million to buy flats to be used as temporary accommodation for the most vulnerable.

The proposal is being put forward by Cllr Richard O'Driscoll, West Suffolk's lead for housing, during a meeting of cabinet members on Tuesday.

If backed, the council would set up a £955,000 budget to buy five flats on a long leasehold basis in Newmarket — exact locations have not been revealed.

Cllr Richard O'Driscoll, West Suffolk Council's lead for housing, at one of the authority's temporary accommodation properties following its purchase and refurbishment. Picture: West Suffolk Council

The authority is confident it can get £400,000 in funding from the Government to help pay for the five flats.

It expects the temporary accommodation to turn more than £22,000 each year in profit once borrowing costs are taken into account, or just under £900,000 over 40 years.

The council's report says the investment is needed as the authority continues to face a rising number of families and individuals presenting as, or at risk of becoming, homeless.

The council currently owns and manages 49 temporary homes, with the purchase of an additional 23 already agreed and underway.

Yet, the council currently uses some six homes as nightly paid accommodation every week, at a cost of around £630, equivalent to about £200,000 each year.