The standard bearer for a branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) has been honoured with one of the organisation’s most prestigious awards.

The Gold Award Badge, for meritorious service for over a quarter of a century, was presented to Tom Brown, of the legion’s City of Ely branch at a ceremony at The Maltings, in Ely, last month.

Tom has been a standard bearer for the legion at both branch, and county level, for over 20 years.

In the annual Cambridgeshire competition he was runner-up for many years before winning in 2018 when, as county standard bearer, he was proud to travel to take part in the Great Pilgrimage 90 when the legion re-created the Battlefields Pilgrimage of 1928.

Tom was among 2,500 standard bearers and wreath layers who took part in a ceremony at the Menin Gate in Ypres to remember those who gave their lives on the battlefields of France and Belgium during the First World War.

Tom, who served in the Third Battalion of the Parachute Regiment, is also the regiment’s national standard bearer, attending a number of the Paras’ events throughout the year, including the annual trip to Arnhem in the Netherlands.

And he continues to pass on his knowledge and skills to help instruct at the legion’s county standard bearer school and has taken on the role of deputy county parade marshall.

He is also a dedicated fund-raiser for the Royal British Legion and is a familiar figure on Ely market place during the annual Poppy Appeal collection, turning out every day, whatever the weather.

His efforts alone have raised over £50,000, contributing to the many hundreds of thousands of pounds that the Ely district has managed raised over the same period.

He has served on the RBL county committee and is an active member and former vice-chairman of the City of Ely branch.

The Gold Award Badge was presented to Tom by City of Ely branch president, retired Group Captain Ian Lindsay, and Cambridgeshire Royal British Legion president, Col Roger Herriot, also retired.

City of Ely branch chairman, David Martin, said: “Tom exemplifies the legion’s motto, Service not Self, as shown by his unwavering commitment to all he does, whether at branch or county committee, standard bearing, or for the Poppy Appeal.”