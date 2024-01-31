An award-winning hotel and spa has announced an exclusive wellness retreat for 2024.

The Spa at Bedford Lodge Hotel, in Newmarket, has scheduled the package for March 8 to 10.

It includes four wellbeing classes, ranging from restorative yoga to an immersive sound bath experience.

The spa at Bedford Lodge has announced an exclusive wellness retreat for March 8 to 10. Picture: Bedford Lodge

All of Bedford Lodge's spa facilities will be available to guests during the wellness retreat. Picture: Bedford Lodge

Bedford Lodge recently celebrated retaining two prestigious industry awards for its restaurant, Squires.

Kate Lake, spa manager at Bedford Lodge, said: “We are thrilled to launch our second Wellness Retreat at The Spa at Bedford Lodge Hotel for March 2024.

“With a perfect blend of award-winning spa experiences, mind-soothing activities, and the serene beauty of Suffolk, we invite our guests to escape the ordinary and embark on a transformative weekend to reconnect with themselves."

The roof top hot tub, one of the main attractions at the spa at Bedford Lodge. Picture: Bedford Lodge

Bedford Lodge's exclusive wellness retreat will also include two personalised treatments. Picture: Bedford Lodge

The experience includes access to the 5-bubble rated spa and all its facilities, such as the hydrotherapy pool, rooftop hot tub, sauna and steam room.

Also included are two personalised treatments which are tailored to each guests needs, a full English breakfast each morning and dinner in Squires restaurant on the Saturday night.

Customers can also enjoy an afternoon tea on the Friday, and will be staying in Bedford Lodge’s luxury rooms.

Bedford Lodge's wellness retreat guests will have access to its sauna during the retreat. Picture: Bedford Lodge

Bedford Lodge's wellness retreat guests will have access to its hydrotherapy pool. Picture: Bedford Lodge

New to the experience for 2024 is a 60-minute group hypnosis session with UK-based hypnotherapist Melanie Davies from Mind Solutions.

The Wellness Retreat will cost £750 per person, or £1,200 for two people.