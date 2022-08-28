Former Exning trainer, Cliff Lines, who was work rider of the legendary Shergar, is one of four regional winners chosen to be honoured with a Lifetime in Racing award.

Eighty-seven-year-old Cliff, who enjoyed a 70-year career in racing, will receive his accolade on the first day of Newmarket’s Cambridgeshire meeting in October when he and his family will be the VIP guests of Newmarket Racecourse.

And joining them will be the family of the late Les Simpson, who was highly commended after being nominated for a posthumous award by his daughter Kristina Milligan.

Cliff Lines is to receive a Lifetime in Racing Award at the Rowley Mile in October

“My dad moved from York at 15 to start his career in racing,” said Kristina. “He worked for a number of trainers including Noel Murless, Jeremy Noseda, Neville Callaghan and Olivier Doueb. My dad recently died and I think this would be a fitting tribute to over 60 years in the industry.”

Cliff, who worked for the legendary trainers Dick Hern, Sir Noel Murless and Sir Michael Stoute, was associated with a clutch of outstanding horses including 1962 St Leger winner, Hethersett, but he will be forever remembered as the man who rode Shergar, 10-length winner of the Derby in 1981, on the gallops.

Among the nominations he received for the award was one which read: “Cliff has dedicated his life to racing, starting out as a young boy and not retiring until he was in his eighties. He had no leg up in the sport, but started from the bottom and worked hard to progress through to become a trainer in his own right.

Les Simpson, left, who died earlier this year

“He is a great advocate for racing and his enthusiasm is infectious, often encouraging others to engage with the sport in some way.”

Racing Welfare chief executive, Dawn Goodfellow, said: “ It’s always such a pleasure to read the stories, and these awards give us the opportunity to shine a light on some of British horse racing’s longest standing staff members who have contributed so much to the sport.”