Town councillors have backed a plan which would see 69 luxury Newmarket flats made available to over 55s currently on West Suffolk Council’s housing list.

But some were concerned about the £200 a week rent which would be charged.

At a meeting of the authority’s development and planning committee on Monday, Claire Anderson, director of regeneration and partnership for Anchor UK’s development, called The Silks, in Exning Road, asked for councillors’ support for a planning application to change its tenures from private sale to an all-affordable, social rent tenure.

The Silks, Newmarket behind Aldi. Picture: Keith Heppell

She said the one and two bedroom flats, which were completed a year ago, were originally intended to be sold to older people in need of care at between £350,000 and £450,000 each, but the scheme had been mothballed because there had been no market for them.

She told councillors it could now be seen as a windfall site for the district council, which she said currently had 435 applicants on its housing register which would meet the minimum age requirement of 55.

Of these, she said there 162 currently in council homes, of which a minimum of 40 applicants were under-occupying.

The Silks, a new development of 69 flats in Newmarket which has been empty for months

Cllr Janne Jarvis said he thought the rent, which included an £80 per week service charge, was high, but Ms Anderson said the complex, which has a communal lounge, two lifts, parking for 51 cars and electric charging points, would have its own full-time manager.

“We are not making a profit from this scheme. We don’t have a material motive,” she said, and told councillors all the flats had been finished to a very high quality, each with a balcony or patio, fitted kitchens and shower rooms with level access.

“Switching from a care scheme to independent living makes full use of a completed, commissioned residential building in a well-connected location and provides aspirational new homes at a social rent as well as the potential to free up under occupied family housing,” she said.

And she explained that nominations from the council, via a local lettings plan, protected occupancy for local people and those in housing need.

Ms Anderson told SuffolkNews: “We are working closely with the council to bring about these changes. The council will receive 100 per nomination rights for the first lettings and residents who meet the council’s housing criteria will be eligible to be nominated.”

Councillors agreed to back the proposal.

After the meeting, Ms Anderson said Anchor UK was working with the authority to ensure the development was the right fit for the community.”

“We don’t anticipate we’ll have any further updates until the autumn,” she added.