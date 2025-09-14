A mum is heading out to Peru for a fund-raising trek in memory of the teenage son she lost to a brain tumour.

Claire Kavanagh, who lives in Balsham, just outside Newmarket, will be flying to South America on Friday for the 10-day trip.

After a couple of days acclimatising to the altitude, her trek to historic sanctuary of Machu Picchu, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, will start in earnest with a 10.5km walk taking around seven hours.

Niall Kavanagh who was just 19 when he died from a brain tumour

She has been warned the physical exertion she will face along the way will be demanding and often extreme.

And with every step of the journey Claire, who signed up for the challenge in November last year, will be thinking of her son Niall.

“In 2021 the world changed forever for our family when Niall was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour. At 19 years old he had everything to live for and was living the best life with a passion for football, fashion, family and so many many friends,” she said.

Claire Kavanagh who is doing a sponsored trek in Peru for the Brain Tumour Charity in memory of her son Niall

“Sadly Niall died just three weeks from diagnosis. The miracle we prayed for didn't happen. We did have special and precious time following surgery to spend with Niall when he was able to tell us he loved us and we were able to do the same, but it wasn't long enough. Niall should still be here.

“We love and miss him every day.”

Claire’s challenge is raising funds for the Brain Tumour Charity and she has set herself a target of £3,000, of which she has already raised more than £2,000.

“I have paid for the trip to Peru myself so every penny raised goes straight to the charity,” she said.

“I have been training for a number of months now and really looking forward to the trip. My dog Prada has been with me every step of the way and its such a shame she is not able to come with me.

“When I signed up for the challenge it really gave me something to focus on. My other two sons Ryan and Conal have been really supportive and are so pleased I am doing this because they know it is helping me to cope and if I am coping they are. They have been incredible and what happened to their brother has inspired them to live their lives the very best they can,” said Claire.

To make a donation, go to https://www.justgiving.com/ page/claire-kavanagh-2?utm_ medium=FR&utm_source=CL