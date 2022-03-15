Three HSBC branches in Suffolk will close later this year, it has been confirmed.

Branches in Stowmarket, Newmarket and Woodbridge will close as part of a transformation to the HSBC network.

A total of 69 stores across the country will shut their doors, as more people turn to the use of online and mobile banking.

Branches in Newmarket and Stowmarket will close later this year. (Charlotte Ball/PA)

HSBC said that less than 50 per cent of its customers now regularly use its branch network, with footfall dropping sharply over the past five years.

A spokesman for the bank added that it hopes to redeploy all 400 staff to new roles within 15 miles of their homes.

The Stowmarket branch, in Market Place, will close on August 18, while the Newmarket store, in High Street, will close on September 8.

The Woodbridge branch will close on August 25.

Jackie Uhi, head of HSBC UK’s branch network, said: “The way people bank is changing - something the pandemic has accelerated.

"Our branches continue to support people with their more complex banking needs, but the way we can do this has also evolved, with the addition of banking hubs, community pop ups and continued use of the Post Office network.

"Rather than a one-size fits all branch approach, it’s an approach built around the way different customers are choosing to bank in different areas.

“We know that the majority of our customers have a preference to do much of their day-to-day banking online or via mobile, so we’re removing locations where we have another branch nearby, and where there is a significant reduction in customers using face-to-face branch servicing.

"This will enable us to invest in locations where our customers are continuing to utilise the branch network, including updating technology and refurbishing branches.”