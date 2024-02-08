Lloyds Bank has denied that it is closing its Newmarket branch after plans were submitted to turn it into a restaurant or coffee shop.

The Trustees of the Carolgate Friendly Society, in Mayfair, London, has sought a lawful development certificate for change of use of the Lloyds Bank, in the town’s High Street.

The application to West Suffolk Council said: “As the bank will shortly be closing and vacating the property the landlord requires the flexibility to market the property to a broader range of retailers.”

Lloyds Bank in Newmarket. Picture: Google

The proposed use is listed as restaurant/coffee shop.

However, when asked about the plans, a Lloyds Bank spokesperson: "We haven't made any announcements about the Newmarket Lloyds Bank branch and, if anything were to change, our colleagues, customers and the local community would be the first to know.”