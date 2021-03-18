A Newmarket barber has urged town centre stores to reject the Business Improvement District (BID) and described it as a ‘failure’.

As the organisation comes up for renewal, Buster Mappledoram, who has run Pop’s Barber Shop in Wellington Street since 2017, has called on stores which have received a ballot to reject the Love Newmarket BID.

“It’s been a failure, basically, from start to finish. The BID has been irrelevant,” he said.

“If you ask most shopkeepers in the town as to what the BID do, they don’t really know what they do,” he said. “It just hasn’t worked.”

Mr Mappledoram said many initiatives the BID had set up had fallen through, and that he could not see any evidence in the town of where the £1.1 million put into the organisation by shops had gone.

He also questioned the need for digital displays in the High Street, a proposal for the next term.

Other businesses in Wellington Street have also said they would not be supporting the BID, and Mr Mappledoram said he knew of many more in the town who wanted to see the organisation voted out.

Paul Brown, manager of the Love Newmarket BID, said that over the past five years his organisation had put on a number of events and increased footfall in the town and in the past year had helped businesses re-open from lockdown with sneeze guards and social distancing stickers.

“If re-elected we will continue to pay towards the Christmas lights on both the High Street and the side streets – without us streets likes Crown Walk and Sun Lane would have no lights at all,” he said.

“In addition we want to support our members with free and subsidised advertising to help them retain and find new customers along with many other great initiatives as outlined in our new business plan.”

Ballots have been sent to every town centre business which is proposed to be part of the BID area for the next five years, if it is successful.

Votes must be returned using the form provided by March 23 and will be counted the day after.

