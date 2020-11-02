Battle continues against ‘stupid’ solar facility

Campaigners against a sprawling solar farm which is set to engulf villages just outside Newmarket made a rallying cry for support to fight the facility they claimed will be one of the biggest in Europe.

On Tuesday, Red Lodge Parish Council became the latest authority to sign up to a campaign against Sunnica’s proposals to build a 2,800-acre solar farm, which would cross both East Cambridgeshire and West Suffolk and stretch from a substation in Burwell to Snailwell, Newmarket, Freckenham, Worlington and Isleham.

Steve Wilson, of Say No To Sunnica, told the Red Lodge councillors on Tuesday the farm, which he described as an “opportunistic scheme”, were of a size and magnitude which did not fit into the environment.

Sunnica protest group (42873548)

He said the size of the site came about “not through good design, not through sitting down and determining where would we put the biggest solar scheme in Europe” but knocking on “landowner after landowner’s door” who were sold “the golden egg of having a solar scheme on their doorstep”.

Stephen Smith, chairman of Red Lodge Parish Council, said the size of the scheme was comparable to Heathrow Airport and described building a solar farm on prime agricultural land as “absolutely stupid”.

Sunnica’s consultation process also came under fire and Cllr Smith also warned parish councillors a large lithium-ion battery would be just 300 metres away from a Red Lodge primary school, and claimed there could be disastrous consequences if it caught fire.

The village’s county councillor Andy Drummond told the parish authority: “East Cambs seem to be against it, West Suffolk, I feel, are against it, but Suffolk County Council are quite pro.” He added that all councils had raised questions about the scheme, which the developer would have to answer.

The plans will not be decided by the normal planning process because the project is so large. As it is designated as a nationally significant infrastructure project, it will be the Government who makes the final call.

Cllr Smith said Say No To Sunnica would challenge every aspect of the proposal.

In other developments on November 15 at 1.30pm those against the scheme will be meeting at Green Lane in Worlington, and will then walk around some of the proposed area as part of a protest against the facility.

And Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, has written to Sunnica directors Matthew Hazel and Marcus Murray highlighting a list of her constituents’ concerns.

Among the worries raised, she told the pair, was the scale, a lack of transparency, and the impact on people’s daily lives.

