A chart-smashing boy band will be reliving their greatest hits at an upcoming Suffolk concert.

JLS has been unveiled as the next headline act at Newmarket Racecourses as part of the Newmarket Nights 2024 season and they will be hitting the stage on Friday, June 28.

The group rose to fame on The X Factor in 2008 and went on to have pop hits including ‘Beat Again’, ‘Everybody In Love’, ‘The Club Is Alive’ and ‘She Makes Me Wanna’.

JLS will be playing at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, June 28. Picture: JLS

After announcing the band’s break up in 2013, Aston, Oritsé, Marvin and JB are looking forward to going on their ‘Summer Hits’ reunion tour next summer.

JLS said: “We’ve heard amazing things about Newmarket Nights and are so honoured to join the 2024 line-up.

“Over the past few years, it’s been a nostalgic rollercoaster reliving our greatest hits with our fans and we can’t wait to continue with you all next year.”

Tickets will be on sale from next Friday (November 3) at 10am via thejockeyclublive.co.uk and a presale will be available from 10am Wednesday, November 1.

Tickets are priced starting from £30.24 for presale and from £35.84 for general sale.

The Jockey Club Live and Newmarket Racecourses also announced ‘Year 3000’ pop rockers Busted will be playing at the venue on Friday, July 19 and tickets to see the band are available now.

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “This week we’ve revealed two massive shows for 2024 – Busted and now the incomparable JLS, who will headline on Friday, June 28.

“2024 is set to be a huge year for Newmarket Nights and we can’t wait to share the rest of the line-up with you all soon.

“We have plenty more exciting announcements to come.”