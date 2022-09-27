Two fire crews have been called to a beauty salon in Newmarket town centre after smoke started pouring from the building as shoppers walked by.

Faarah brows and beauty salon was closed at the time, with neighbours calling the fire brigade and two crews from Newmarket rushing to the scene and parking in the car park beside The Bushel pub.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service said, "We received a call from neighbours at 11.18am today to report smoke and a smell of candles or incense coming from Faarah.

Fire crews were called to Faarah brows and beauty salon after reports of smoke

"Two crews attended and were able to bring the situation under control before closing the path and using fans to assist with dissipating the smoke.

"It appears the owner was not at the shop at the time, and no police or ambulance services were required. The crews left the scene after the stop order was given at 11.37am."