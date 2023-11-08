A beauty business owner is celebrating after her salon was named the ‘best in Suffolk’ at an awards ceremony.

MJ Beauty, based at Oaks Lodge, Fordham Rd, Newmarket, was crowned the Best Beauty Salon in the county by judges for England’s Business Awards.

It came as a ‘pleasant surprise’ to salon owner, Megan Jordan.

Shannon Smith, Megan Jordan and Charlotte Vail

“Someone nominated us anonymously to start with and then we were visited by a mystery shopper,” said Megan, 26, who lives in Newmarket.

“We were one of five finalists from Suffolk at the ceremony, which was held at the Cambridge Belfry in Cambourne.

“We were pleasantly surprised to win as we are quite a small salon and an award like this, helps to boost business confidence.”

Megan founded MJ Beauty in April 2019 after she went solo as an eyelash technician.

This followed four successful years working in the industry.

In June 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Megan moved from renting a beauty bed in a local hairdressing salon to private premises, in Exning.

There, the salon blossomed.

In September 2021, Megan employed her first member of staff.

Charlotte Vail has been in the beauty industry for five years, and has a keen eye for nail art.

In 2021, Megan also trained in semi-permanent make-up, which the salon now offers, amid its full treatment menu for lashes and brows, waxing and nails.

In March this year, they were joined by Shannon Smith, a skilled therapist, specializing in the art of eyelash extensions, using the latest techniques.

The salon goes forward to the grand final for England, next month.