The life of a young beauty therapist, who was killed in a crash when a drunk driver smashed into her driving at more than 100mph, has been celebrated by a boys’ football team of which her brother is a member.

It was five years ago this month that 22-year-old Lauren Danks, who was driving home from her first shift as a senior beauty specialist at Center Parcs, in Elveden, was killed in the crash caused by Nelson Curtis on the A11 at Red Lodge.

On Saturday, her parents, Claire and Bob, who live in Soham, were at The Beeches in Isleham where a new kit for the Reds under 13s squad was unveiled bearing Lauren’s name, and the Disney logo, reflecting her love of the Magic Kingdom.

Reds coach Steve Bailey said: “It has been in my mind for a number of years to release a memorial kit for Lauren but only now have I thought the timing was right or been brave enough to ask. Claire could not have been more receptive of the idea and has totally embraced it.

“Lauren’s brother Jayden was a star player in our team and had been from the age of five. The Isleham Red’s team have been together from under fives to the under 13s and we are a very tight family. This tragedy struck deep into the hearts of all the players and parents and rocked everybody’s worlds.”

Steve explained the special logo on the strip was created by Spi-des-ign, whose creative director Rich Gurteen and graphic designer Sam Burroughes knew Lauren’s story and did all their work free of charge.

“At Isleham Reds we always provide the kit to the children for free,” said Steve. “This is normally possible by gaining sponsorship, however with this being a charity kit we have asked if the parents would like to make a donation which would be be passed on to the Road Victims’ Trust (RVT) and I’m astonished to say that as it stands, we have raised £500.”

Claire Danks is an ambassdor for the RVT a charity that supports victims of fatal and life-changing road collisions, and she recently described what she and her family had been through in the wake of Lauren’s death, in a special podcast recorded for Cambridgeshire Police warning people of the dangers of drink driving.

