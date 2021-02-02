Restoration work on the memorial to legendary Newmarket jockey Fred Archer has been completed.

The 13 times champion jockey is buried in Newmarket cemetery with his wife, Nellie, and their baby son, William. Archer, who rode the winners of 21 Classics was only 29 when he took his own life in 1886.

His great grandaughter, Diana Reynolds, who lives at Wells Next the Sea on the Norfolk coast where she runs a bed and breakfast business called Archer’s Retreat, engaged Red Lodge-based memorial restorer Dean Hermitage who spent some eight hours cleaning the carved white marble cross and also plans to replace missing leading from one of the inscriptions.

Dean Hermitage with Fred Archer's restored memorial.

“It’s a beautiful memorial made of white marble and it’s been a pleasure to restore it as it commemorates one of the greatest ever jockeys,” said Dean.

Diana, who wrote a book about her great grandfather called Just One More Smile, has now seen pictures of Dean’s work. “I am overjoyed with what he has done,” she said.

“I always promised myself that if I managed to get my book turned into a film I would have the grave restored, but then I thought I better just get on with it and, as January was the month Fred was born, what better time?”

Fred Archer was Newmarket’s most celebrated resident and enjoyed world-wide fame. He married Nellie, niece of trainer Mat Dawson, in 1883, and the couple looked set for a wonderful life together but in early 1884, their first child, a son survived for just a few hours after his birth.

Later that same year, on November 6, Nellie died giving birth to their second child, a daughter.

Frednever recovered from his loss and, on November 8, 1886, shot himself in the magnificent Falmouth House in Snailwell Road where he and his wife had once hoped they would spend their lives together.

Now, in the cemetery which is the final resting place for so many of Turf’s most famous names, the stone commemorating the life ofone of the greatest once again stands gleaming.

