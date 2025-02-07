A bicycle has been stolen from outside a leisure centre in a Suffolk town.

The red Carerra Karkinos bicycle was locked up to a bike rack outside Newmarket Leisure Centre in Exning Road at about 8.15am on Tuesday.

When the owner returned to the bicycle at about 3.20pm, the bicycle and lock were gone.

A red Carerra Karkinos bicycle has been reportedly stolen from outside Newmarket Leisure Centre. Picture: Google Maps

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses.

If you saw the bicycle being taken, know where it is, or have any information about the incident, contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/6522/25 via the website.

Alternatively, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.