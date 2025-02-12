A bid to convert a former warehouse to four flats on the edge of a town centre has been lodged.

FYK Construction Ltd has applied to West Suffolk Council to repurpose the outbuilding at the back of 34 to 36 Old Station Road, in Newmarket.

A planning statement said the space was used as storage for the former carpet shop at number 34.

A former warehouse behind 34 to 36 Old Station Road, Newmarket, could be converted to four flats under new plans. Picture: Google Maps

The flats, which would be accessed via Rous Road, would have a shared outdoor courtyard and bin and cycle storage areas.

The flats would all be one bedroom, and be accessed via a communal entrance hall at the centre of the building.

There would be two flats on each floor. They would be open plan with a living, kitchen and dining area alongside a shower room.

The statement detailed there would be only small changes to the outside of the building.

The ground floor flats would be bigger than the first floor flats.

The plans did not detail dedicated parking spaces, but mentioned the nearby Rous Road short stay as well as the long stay car park on All Saints Road.

The cycle storage would have two electric bike chargers, while the waste for the flats would be collected in Rous Road.

A decision on the plans is due by April 1.