A bid to redevelop a derelict garage site is due for a further decision after access was denied.

FYK Trade Ltd's plans to demolish the former Goldings Garage building, in 8 Park Lane, Newmarket, and turn the site into five apartments and one commercial unit were backed by West Suffolk councillors earlier this month.

Since then, however, the council found access to the residential cycle storage to be no longer achievable, meaning further plans needed to be submitted.

New plans for the former Goldings garage premises in Newmarket's Park Lane are set to be discussed.

This was because the approved plans included separate access to cycles for residents as well as the commercial unit through third-party land, which the landowner declined to grant the right of access to.

The new proposals include separate access arrangements to the car-free development using the land under the applicant's control and are set to be discussed during next Wednesday's meeting of the development control committee members.

Concerns regarding overdevelopment and parking were raised earlier this month and may resurface during the upcoming meeting.

The officer's view remains that the development should be granted planning permission.