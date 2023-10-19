A bike has been stolen in a Suffolk town after a teenager was pushed to the ground.

The reported robbery, in Wellington Street, Newmarket, took place on Friday, October 6, at around 7.45pm.

It occurred after a teenage boy approached another teenage boy, pushing him to the ground and then riding off on the victim’s bike in the direction of Tattersalls.

The boy was not harmed in the incident.

The Whyte mountain bike is described as green with red petals.

Police enquiries continue and officers would like to speak with anyone who may know of the bike’s whereabouts or it if has been offered it for sale.

Those with information should contact Suffolk Police quoting reference 37/58640/23.