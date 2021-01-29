We are still allowed to go for a daily walk. Government rules allow us to get a little fresh air and exercise during lockdown.

This has produced a massive increase in the use of public footpaths.

For centuries, even for millennia, our precious network of paths has been formed, originally to let us get to work or make serious journeys.

Weatherby crossing is worth fighting for

Now they come into their own as a means of recreation in a time of crisis. Many have been fought for in bitter battles with landowners. Now everyone can see these paths are national treasures.

This is no time to let even one slip away or be grabbed from us by an increasingly bully-like Network Rail. The cost of defending the Weatherby Crossing is now £41,000. Our town council may have made mistakes in its brief history but it has got this one dead right.

Battered and bruised as Britain is at the moment, we must not quibble over a few quid to save a path for the future.

----

The words 'poisoned chalice' come to mind as the hunt begins for a new head of the East of England Ambulance Service.But at least, if statistics are to be believed, Dorothy Hosein, who is resigning, has lifted this troubled service out of its very worst days.

It is a bitter twist that Covid-19, which has made a good ambulance service more important than ever, is also responsible for this untimely resignation.

We can only wish her well and hope her successor does even better in running this organisation which probably should not exist in its present form desperately stretched over a vast, thinly populated region.

Things are not well. I know of a recent case where an NHS 111 service doctor summoned an emergency ambulance for a patient whose carer then received a call from ambulance HQ in Norfolk.

An impeccably civil and caring operator spent several successful minutes talking the patient out of seeking an ambulance. The patient went to A&E by cab. There is still something deeply wrong here.

And the service is still in special measures after complaints of bullying and abuse.

Who will pick up this awful mess?

----

Trapping fish in our region’s rivers sounds like a quaint medieval practice but it is a newly nasty practice.

Fourteen such traps were found in Suffolk rivers between March and December last year. Things were twice as bad in Cambridgeshire. Regionally the figures have risen from 30 to 52 in a year.

These figures may seem trivial and who cares anyway? Well I do, for a start. These traps are probably intended for eels but they wipe out otters, coarse fish, water voles and crayfish.

Anyone who seeks to defend our beleaguered wildlife needs to keep their eyes open and call this number: 0800 80 70 60 to alert the vigilant Environment Agency.

----

I smell a dubious dodge in the East Cambridgeshire District Council’s decision to stop helping to pay for West Suffolk Citizens’ Advice Bureau which serves its citizens.

The council reckons it can set up a service of its own. So, instead of an independent service with very wide-ranging expertise, people will get a narrow service in which problems involving the council will be dealt with by agents of the council. Ho hum.

----

Well, well, well. Newmarket people due for Covid jabs do not after all have to make a 20-mile round trip to Mildenhall. Someone suddenly discovered we have something called the memorial hall. The sensible solution to any problem is usually staring you in the face but that’s usually the last place you look.

----

We cannot complain about our police, as many do, while also complaining that they cost too much.

Tim Passmore is absolutely justified in saying our local taxes need to go up to support his service.

I’ve always been a bit foggy over exactly what use Police & Crime Commissioners are but if Tim can leave his chief officers to get on with policing while he handles the politics of money then I can only wish him success. He needs our backing, even if he raids our wallets.

The current crisis can only threaten a rise in crime and crime itself is increasingly clever and harder to handle. You can’t tackle computer crime with a truncheon but the right kit costs and the right officers in the right number too. We must be prepared to pay for feeling safe.

