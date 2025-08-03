A former Newmarket Academy student who won a Bill Tutte scholarship, commemorating the town’s wartime codebreaker, has been awarded a top prize for his outstanding achievement in mathematics at university.

Jamie Earle graduated from the University of Warwick this summer with a first class degree, having achieved an average grade of more than 92 per cent in his three years’ of study – including 99 per cent in one of his theory modules scores – which secured him the university’s BSc award for outstanding achievement and academic excellence.

He had been successful in securing a scholarship in 2022 under a scheme set up to honour the memory of Bill Tutte, by encouraging young people in Newmarket and the surrounding area to study and excel in mathematics and computer science. The scholarship consists of an annual payment of £1,000 for a maximum of three years of undergraduate study.

Jamie at the University of Warwick on graduation day

“During the first term I used my scholarship money to invest in a tripod, an iPad and an Apple pencil to allow me to record mathematics to post online and help teaching and tutoring A level mathematics,” said Jamie, who has secured a job as a risk analyst starting in September.

“The scholarship helped me immensely, providing me with the necessary technology and equipment, such as the laptop which I bought with the first year’s money, to complete my degree to the best of my abilities and get the most out of university.

“I hope the scholarship continues to help others like me in supporting their education and their dreams.”

Bill Tutte, the Newmarket-born wartime codebreaker in whose name the scholarship was set up

The Bill Tutte scholarship, established by the committee of volunteers who were also responsible for The Codebreaker memorial sculpture at Rutland Hill, has since 2014 supported 17 gifted local young people studying either mathematics or computer science at university.

It has been able to do this thanks to donations from Kirsten Rausing’s Alborada Trust and the Simon Gibson Charitable Trust, as well as support from Newmarket Town Council.

Bill Tutte’s wartime achievement cracking Hitler’s most secret cipher, the Lorenz code, was credited with shortening the conflict by at least two years. He guided his Bletchley compadre, GPO engineer Tommy Flowers, as they built the pioneering electronic computer Colossus to speed up the decoding of messages, which were then passed to military intelligence.

To find out more about the scholarship and how to apply, go to billtuttememorial.org.uk/scholarship/