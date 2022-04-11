A case of bird flu was confirmed at a premises near Ely today.

A 3km protection zone encompassing Pymoor and part of Little Downham has been put in place as well as a 10km zone which includes Ely, Littleport, Chatteris, Manea and Welney.

From tomorrow, Trading Standards officers are due to call at homes within the zones to check if birds are being kept.

A case of bird flu has been identified. Stock image

Information will be referred to the Animal and Plant Health Agency to determine if a health check on the birds is required.

The zones are only lifted once it has been established there are no further cases.

Peter Gell, assistant director for regulatory services at Cambridgeshire County Council, said livelihoods depend on all bird keepers 'doing their bit' to prevent the further spread of the disease.

It follows a spate of incidents in Suffolk with the most recent at a premises near Eye.