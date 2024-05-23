Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen in a Suffolk town.

The black BMW X6, with the registration plate GY17 ZHW, was parked in Sefton Way, Newmarket.

It was reportedly stolen at about 4.58am today.

Police are appealing for information after a BMW was stolen in Sefton Way, Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

Officers ask if you have any information about the theft, to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/28389/24 via the website.

Alternatively, call 101.