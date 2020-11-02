Bloodstock auctioneer Tattersalls is exploring its options for holding this year's December Sales which were due to have got underway later this month.

In response the Government's announcement that it would be imposing a national lockdown from Thursday until December 2, the company's chairman Edmond Mahony said: “As has so often been the case this year, we are having to respond to events and decisions entirely outside our control, but we would like to assure vendors and purchasers alike that our overriding priority is to stage the 2020 Tattersalls December Sales prior to Christmas.

Tattersalls December Sale is the busiest for the Newmarket-based bloodstock auctioneer

"Naturally our preferred option is to stage the December Sales on the existing scheduled dates and we are currently seeking clarity from the Government as to whether bloodstock auctions are allowed to take place during the lockdown period. In the meantime in consultation with both Goffs and Arqana we will be looking to establish viable alternative dates with the joint aim of providing the industry with workable solutions to the challenges we all face.

“We will endeavour to provide the industry with definitive answers as soon as possible and while we regret the uncertainty and disruption caused by the new lockdown, we will continue to do everything in our power to stage sales at Tattersalls as safely as possible and at all times in full compliance with prevailing regulations."

The first leg of the December Sales is currently scheduled to start on November 25 when more than 1,100 foals are catalogued to be sold over four days.

