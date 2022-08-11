A man has been ordered to pay over £3,000 after he was caught using a blue badge belonging to his mother who died in 2020.

Peter Harrell, of Jasmine Road, Red Lodge, was found guilty of altering a blue badge with the intent to deceive during a trial at Suffolk Magistrates' Court yesterday.

He was fined £660 and was also ordered to pay investigatory and legal costs of £2778 and a surcharge of £66.

This came after Mr Harrell parked on the Access to Guineas Service Road in Newmarket in November 2021.

A Civil Parking Enforcement Officer from West Suffolk District Council noticed that on the badge on display in Mr Harrell’s vehicle the expiry date had been tampered with and the photo defaced.

Mr Harrell told the officer the badge was his mother's but an investigation by Suffolk County Council’s Counter-Fraud Service found that she had died in August 2020 and the badge had been cancelled the following month.

It should therefore have been returned.

Councillor Beccy Hopfensperger, Cabinet Member for Adult Care at Suffolk County Council, said: “This prosecution sends a clear message that the misuse of a Blue Badge will not be tolerated in Suffolk.

"This is not a victimless crime. Illegally using a badge that isn’t yours is denying a disabled parking space to one of the 43,000 registered Blue Badge holders in Suffolk who have a genuine need for them.

“I would like to thank our Counter Fraud Service for their work alongside the district and borough councils in tackling Blue Badge misuse as part of our ongoing commitment to helping the people of Suffolk to live happy and independent lives.”

Kathy Bole, Chair of Suffolk Coalition of Disabled People (SCODP), said: “I want to commend the County Council for the action they are taking with regard to the misuse of Blue Badges.

"It boggles the mind how rife this problem is and how flagrant the abusers are. Disabled people who are physically or psychologically impaired including children need these badges to be safe.”

Councillor Peter Stevens, Portfolio Holder for Operations at West Suffolk Council, said: “Parking enforcement has been introduced to reduce pollution, help emergency services access, improve safety, and boost the local economy.

"But it is also there to reduce fraud such as the misuse or alteration of blue badges so people who are entitled to them can park in the places designated for them.

"It may be tempting for some to use a blue badge after someone has died or no longer needs it, but this is against the law and means others who really need that space or to use a blue badge can’t.

"Our civil parking enforcement officers regularly patrol West Suffolk and they are looking out for this type of fraud.”

Anyone who believes that a badge is being misused can report in confidence at www.suffolk.gov.uk/roads-and-transport/parking/blue-badge-scheme/blue-badge-misuse/report-blue-badge-misuse/.

Blue badges are for eligible people with severe mobility difficulties or severe non-visible disabilities. These enable them to park closer to their destination.