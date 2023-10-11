A football shirt, bearing the name and signature of one of the heroes of one of Ipswich Town’s most memorable recent seasons, is to be auctioned for charity after it was rescued from a tip by a life-long fan from Newmarket.

Chris Peachey, 37, spotted the framed shirt bearing the number 11 worn by star striker Marcus Stewart, whose goals fired Ipswich into Europe 22 years ago, when he visited the re-cycling centre at Bury St Edmunds last month.

He couldn’t believe someone had wanted to throw it away.

The signed Marcus Stewart shirt saved from the tip in Bury St Edmunds

Now 50, Marcus was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) last year.

He remains a hero to Ipswich fans for his role in the club’s successful 2000/01 season, which saw the Blues finish fifth in the Premier League and qualify for the UEFA Cup.

He was the club's top scorer with 19 goals and the league's second highest with only Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink scoring more.

Lifelong Ipswich Town fan Chris Peachey who found the shirt.

“I thought I was dreaming,” said Chris, “it was literally propped up at the side of one of the skips.

“The frame was a bit scuffed but the shirt looked in pristine condition and had a lot of signatures including Marcus, goalkeeper Richard Wright and midfielder Matt Holland.”

He added: "It is the kit from when I was growing up and has all my heroes' names on there, Marcus is still a hero to me today.

“The 2000/01 season was one of the best of my life and when I first got the shirt home I thought it would look lovely re-framed and hanging in my study.

“When I posted pictures of it I got lots of offers from people wanting to buy it but knowing that Marcus supported the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation I thought I could use it to raise some money for that."

Chris, who has been a season ticket holder for 26 years, contacted the Ipswich Town Foundation with his idea which it accepted.

He took the shirt to the Portman Road Stadium on Saturday ahead of the game against Preston which the Blues won 4-2. It is to be re-framed and is due to be auctioned at the foundation’s inaugural fund-raising dinner on November 9.

Dan Palfrey, director, of the Ipswich Town Foundation, said: "We’re delighted that Chris has come forward with such generosity.”

The Darby Rimmer MND Foundation was set up by former Liverpool footballer Stephen Darby and his friend and British Forces veteran, Chris Rimmer, both of whom have the disease.

It is backed by Marcus who has received help and support from the foundation. With his wife Louise he completed the marathon-distance London Winter Walk earlier this year to raise funds and awareness of the charity.