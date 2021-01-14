Fame is a fickle flame. Today’s celebrity is tomorrow’s nonentity.

Which makes Bob Champion’s achievement all the greater.

He gained national fame by beating cancer and winning the Grand National.

Bob Champion

He could easily have settled for that as his lifetime’s success. But he has battled on for almost 20 years and raised £20 million for cancer research, Bob richly deserves becoming a Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

His charitable works make winning the Grand National seem almost incidental yet it empowered him to fight for others.

----

A nurse involved in the Covid jabs campaign tells me she almost despaired when one elderly gent arrived for his dose clad in layer upon layer of vests, shirts, jumpers, jerkins and jackets.

“I’m afraid you have to take all that off so I can get to your upper arm,” she said patiently. “No need for that,” said the 85-year-old proudly as he tugged at his clothing to reveal a great gash through several layers of cloth.

He had thought ahead and used scissors to create easy access for the hypodermic needle. Presumably he then went home to sew them all back together again.

Perhaps he was a retired surgeon used to keyhole operations.

----

The last I heard about the plainly absurd plan to make Newmarket pensioners travel to Mildenhall to get their Covid jabs is that it was up to NHS England to approve a better place in the town.

By the time you read this I hope sense will have prevailed. But we are left with the sad sense that local communities no longer matter much.

Officials far away rule without understanding the detail of local lives. Newmarket ceases to be an important entity and becomes inconvenient. This is the sort of rot we get when we govern by algorithm.

----

Thanks to excellent detective work, four thieving brutes are now in jail after a criminal campaign that left a trail of damage and despair across our region.

The gang stripped lead worth over £2 million from ancient churches in Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, the Midlands and the West Country. But I am left with two questions. Who bought their loot? Bent scrap dealers are equally guilty of harming our heritage. And why are congregations bled dry to replace the lead when repro look-alike lead would do the job?

Is it over-zealous puritanical preservationists who forbid the fake?

----

The magnificent £500 fund for charity found down sofa backs and in piggy banks by St Louis Academy pupils leaves us wondering where spare cash will come from when coins finally vanish from our lives.

As it is, I sometimes scrabble for the right currency to pay a parking meter or buy a bar of chocolate.

Here’s a hint for people who have lost contact with the lost world of pennies and half-crowns:lookunder the driver’s seat in almost any car. That’s where coins spat back by badly designed car park entry machines often accumulate. You could be sitting on a fortune.

----

There is a wider truth in the words chosen by Sir Mark Prescott on the death of stud owner David Thompson.

With his wife, Patricia, Mr Thompson bought Newmarket’s oldest stud farm, Cheveley Park, 40 years ago and so prospered that, as Sir Mark revealed, he 'gave away a lot of money for a long time before anybody knew'.

Being rich and generous must pose several problems. Doing good by stealth seems especially virtuous and has the added appeal of avoiding a torrent of begging letters.

But those who allow us to know how they have given encourage others and set standards in public life.Both approaches are laudable but it is hard to tell how secrecy rates among millionaires.

However, I can tell you that from my experience there is more generosity in our society than the cynical suspect. The donors wouldn’t want me to say but I have sometimes been surprised to find what some 'skinflint' has done on the quiet.

----

The face of England is a complex mosaic of places where people made a mark, something happened for good or ill, moments of history happened.

These places have names – Devil’s Dyke, Caxton Gibbet even the slightly embarrassing Six Mile Bottom.

This multitude of significant spots have names everyone knows but that does not mean they are officially labelled or bear a street name. Such a case is Oak Tree Corner at Cheveley.

Local people know what you mean when you say Oak Tree Corner and it is particularly precious to a few, but East Cambridgeshire District Council will have none of this unregulated and sloppy sentimentality. The Oak Tree Corner sign has been banished.

Thus a fragment of developing history is roughly cast aside because it does not fit in. It is none of my business but I beg councillors to think again. They have made a mistake.

