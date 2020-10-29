Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Body of Exning man Matthew Bursey found on beach at Cuckmere Haven, Sussex

By Rhoda Morrison
The body of an Exning man who went missing four weeks ago has been found on a Sussex beach.

Matthew Bursey was reported missing on October 1 after he failed to return home. It was believed he had travelled to the Sussex area.

Officers from Sussex Police were called on Monday to reports that a body had been found at Cuckmere Haven, between Eastbourne and Seaford.

Matthew was reported missing on October 1
Pending formal inquest proceedings, the body has been provisionally identified as 34-year-old Matthew.

Matthew's family has been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

