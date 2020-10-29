Body of Exning man Matthew Bursey found on beach at Cuckmere Haven, Sussex
Published: 14:13, 29 October 2020
| Updated: 14:15, 29 October 2020
The body of an Exning man who went missing four weeks ago has been found on a Sussex beach.
Matthew Bursey was reported missing on October 1 after he failed to return home. It was believed he had travelled to the Sussex area.
Officers from Sussex Police were called on Monday to reports that a body had been found at Cuckmere Haven, between Eastbourne and Seaford.
Pending formal inquest proceedings, the body has been provisionally identified as 34-year-old Matthew.
Matthew's family has been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.
