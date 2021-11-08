A permanent memorial remembering those who lost their lives as a result of the bombing of Newmarket 80 years ago has moved a step closer.

Newmarket Town Council is funding a memorial plaque which, it is hoped, will be unveiled next year as part of a special commemoration.

Originally, an event had been planned for this year by Newmarket Local History Society to mark the 80th anniversary of the attack which took place on February 18, 1941, but that had to be postponed as a result of the Covid pandemic.

Newmarket High Street was bombed in 1941.

Now the town council is considering designs for the the plaque, which will bear the names of the 20 people known to have lost their lives as a result of the attack and will be placed on the front of the memorial hall.

Wartime censorship at the time meant the reports of the attack, by a lone German aircraft, were deliberately vague and information as to the extent of the casualties and who they were was hardly talked about publicly and newspapers, including the Journal, were not allowed to say who had died in the raid.

It was only years afterwards that the stories of that day slowly began to emerge thanks mainly to the efforts of members of the local history society who collated many of the eye witness accounts of the day and published its first record as part of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the bombing. Such was the interest that more people came forward with their memories and a second edition was published in 2011.

Billy Whelan (52837113)

The 20 names set to appear on the plaque are: Ada Barker, Allan Barnes, Henry Chapman, Winnifred Cole, William Doig, Leslie Fuller, William Gale, George Groves, Laban Harding, Peter Holloway, Margery Humphries, Gertrude Hutchinson, Richard Jennings, Queenie Kerry, Viola Lambert, James Little, Nina Peck, Walter Stringer, Louisa Waters and William Whelan.

The destruction caused by the bombing changed the face of the High Street forever with many of the buildings which were destroyed, including the town’s post office, never rebuilt on their original sites.

And over the years there has been much speculation as to why Newmarket was targeted.

Military convoys passed through the town regularly and at the time it had three railway stations used for the transport of military personnel and supplies from all over the country. The Rowley Mile racecourse had become a wartime airbase, and on the day of the raid, the memorial hall was the venue for a meeting of top level military personnel. Whatever the reason it would have made little difference to those families who lost loved ones and whose lives were changed forever that February afternoon.

Now the hall, whose bricks still bear the scars of the shrapnel from the blast at the neighbouring White Hart hotel, is set to carry another reminder of that day when the memorial plaque is put in place and unveiled.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket