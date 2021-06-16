Boris Johnson described West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock as 'totally f****** hopeless' in bombshell messages leaked by the prime minister's former top aide.

Former adviser Dominic Cummings published screenshots of WhatsApp messages on a blog called 'The PM on Hancock: 'totally f****** hopeless' - Some evidence re my and Hancock's testimony to MPs' a short time ago.

The messages seem to suggest that the PM was talking about Hancock's performance on testing, procurement, personal protective equipment (PPE) and care homes in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Cummings, who has blamed Mr Hancock for failings during the Covid response, published a screenshot apparently showing a WhatsApp exchange between himself and the Prime Minister.

On March 3 last year, the controversial former aide highlighted the US’s ramping up of testing capacity and criticised Mr Hancock for saying he was 'sceptical' about meeting a target.

The Prime Minister purportedly responded: “Totally f****** hopeless.”

Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock

Mr Cummings, who left Downing Street in November during a bitter power struggle in No 10, has targeted much of his criticism since leaving at the Health Secretary.

In a blog post exceeding 7,000 words, Mr Cummings also published another private message about the struggles to procure ventilators for Covid-19 patients.

“It’s Hancock. He has been hopeless,” a contact appearing to be Mr Johnson replied on March 27 last year.

In another message, on April 27 last year, the Prime Minister appeared to call the situation around PPE 'a disaster' and alluded to diverting some responsibilities to Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove.

Dominic Cummings slammed Matt Hancock's handling of the crisis Picture: Yui Mok/PA

“I can’t think of anything except taking Hancock off and putting Gove on,” Mr Johnson apparently added.

The messages are Mr Cummings’ first attempt to publish supporting evidence since his select committee appearance where he accused the Health Secretary of lying, failing on care homes and 'criminal, disgraceful behaviour' on testing.

Mr Hancock has denied the Brexit campaigner’s allegations and said last week it was 'telling' that he was yet to provide the joint Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology Committee with written evidence.

