A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for possession of drugs after reports of anti-social behaviour at a town library.

Officers were alerted by the public to an incident at Newmarket Library at The Guineas in Rookery House on August 6.

Police were called to the scene at 1.53pm.

The boy was bailed. Picture: iStock

Once there, officers arrested a 13-year-old boy for possession of cannabis, as well as handing him a public order offence.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police investigation centre for questioning.

The boy has since been bailed, and is scheduled to return to police on October 17.

In addition, a 14-year-old boy had their e-scooter seized at the scene.